Kenner permitting official detained by FBI in fraud investigation

KENNER, La. — A top Kenner city official was taken into FBI custody near City Hall early this morning, according to Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn.

James Mohamad, Kenner’s code enforcement director, who is responsible for building permits and inspections in Kenner, has been in federal agents’ crosshairs for months, sources tell WWL-TV. Zahn said one of Mohamad's employees told his administration that FBI agents came to Mohamad before work Monday morning and took him in for “questioning.”

But multiple sources with knowledge of the case tell WWL-TV that Mohamad has previously been extensively questioned by federal investigators and now say he was arrested Monday on suspicion of corruption involving New Orleans City Hall.

"All we know is the FBI came and saw him this morning at his private business, his air conditioning business,” Kenner City Attorney Ed Rapier said. “This is all unfolding today. He went voluntarily, as I understood it, and we have not heard from Mr. Mohamad or the FBI since then.”

It stems from Mohamad’s side-job as a third-party inspector reviewing construction projects in New Orleans for a private company, IECI & Associates. WWL-TV first exposed questions about Mohamad’s inspection reports in a investigative series called “Hidden Dangers.”

In 2019, New Orleans officials banned Mohamad from working as an inspector in New Orleans because he submitted inspection reports for multiple properties using the same photographs. But he has remained the head of the Code Enforcement office in Kenner throughout.

IECI owner Randy Farrell, who was recently arrested in Jefferson Parish for allegedly falsifying a home inspection, has defended Mohamad’s work, saying the duplicate photos were submitted in error.

Those photos may have been an aspect of a larger arrangement in which Mohamad allegedly used his connections inside New Orleans City Hall to let unlicensed contractors work on houses in the city using falsified permit applications and then, on the back end, signing off on their work through inspections that he may or may not have actually performed.