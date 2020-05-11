Local attorney indicted in staged accidents case

Daniel Patrick Keating becomes the first attorney indicted in the case highlighted by Mike Perlstein in his investigative series "Highway Robbery."

NEW ORLEANS — The first attorney has been indicted in the sprawling federal case in staged accident insurance fraud: Daniel Patrick Keating, joining 32 prior defendants.

He faces a conspiracy charge in the case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office held a press conference during which it announced the indictment. The office said that it is their understanding that Keating has surrendered his law license.

The series of accidents where drivers would follow an 18-wheel truck and then crash the vehicle into the truck for insurance claims, has been highlighted in an investigative series from WWL-TV Investigative Reporter Mike Perlstein.

There have been several indictments in the case, including several people who have already pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the government, include a ringleader who worked directly with local attorneys to carry out the high-risk schemes.