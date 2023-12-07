Ex-priest pleads guilty to 2 counts of molestation, sentenced to 5 years

WWL-TV and The Times-Picayune broke the story of allegations against Wattigny in October 2020, shortly after Wattigny allegedly admitted the abuse to the Archdiocese

Example video title will go here for this video

Former Catholic priest Patrick Wattigny has pleaded guilty to two counts of molestation of a juvenile in court Wednesday and was sentenced to five years in prison.

The judge also gave Wattigny five years of probation and said he had to register as a sex offender.

In a victim statement in court, one of Wattigny's victims stated that "My childhood was stolen."

Wattigny was arrested in 2020 and charged by St. Tammany Parish with molesting a 15-year-old in 2013, while the boy attended the high school where Wattigny was serving as chaplain.

Wattigny was awaiting trial in that case when he was charged with another count of molestation against another victim this past October.

WWL-TV and The Times-Picayune broke the story of allegations against Wattigny in October 2020, shortly after Wattigny allegedly admitted the abuse to the New Orleans Archdiocese. He was chaplain at Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell until the summer of 2020, when allegations of inappropriate texts with a student forced him to resign.

BREAKING: Former Catholic priest Patrick Wattigny pleaded guilty to two counts of molestation of a juvenile. @WWLTV — Lily Cummings (@lilyrcummings) July 12, 2023

WWL-TV’s reporting partner on those stories, Ramon Antonio Vargas, reported for British-based news site the Guardian this past weekend that Keller had offered Wattigny a plea deal to serve three years in prison, with five years’ probation and registering as a sex offender, if he pleads guilty to molesting the first accuser.

St. Tammany Parish District Attorney spokesman Shawn Smith confirmed at the time that Keller had offered Wattigny a specific sentence if he would plead guilty to the first charge, before it became part of a new, two-count charge filed Wednesday by the DA's Office.

Ordained in 1994, Wattigny spent the first six years of his career working at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington; Visitation of Our Lady in Marrero; and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Kenner.

He became the pastor at St. Benilde Parish as well as the chaplain at Archbishop Rummel High School, both in Metairie, in 2000 and remained there until June 2013.

That's when Wattigny became the pastor at St. Luke the Evangelist in Slidell, a post he held until his removal from ministry.