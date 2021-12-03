Arrest made in deadly hit and run on Hale Boggs Bridge

Hunter Johnson is accused of hitting four construction workers with his car that night, killing one and injuring the others.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Hale Boggs Bridge has been arrested.

Hunter Johnson, 22, was booked this morning for vehicular homicide, hit and run, and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Brady Ortego, who was knocked into the Mississippi River on the night of Jan. 14.

Johnson is accused of hitting four construction workers with his car that night, killing Ortego and injuring the others.

According to Louisian State Police, Johnson was injured in the crash and abandoned his vehicle on foot, leaving key evidence at the scene.

In WWL-TV’s exclusive investigation into the case, we revealed that multiple people provided State Police investigators with Johnson's name just days after he allegedly left the scene of the accident. WWL-TV also showed that the truck involved in the crash was returned to Johnson's home in Reserve weeks ago.

Despite all that, it took nearly two months for an arrest.

"Investigating Troopers along with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, and the St. Charles Parish District Attorney’s office have worked countless hours collecting, analyzing, and reviewing digital forensics, video footage, chemical analysis, witness statements, and physical evidence left at the scene of the crash," a statement from State Police said. "The extensive and thorough investigation has led to substantial evidence identifying Hunter Mason Johnson as the driver of the 2014 Ford F-150 on the night of the crash."

Johnson was named publicly in a lawsuit filed by Ortego's family last week.

In the lawsuit, Ortego’s family accuses Hunter and his mother, Pebbles Johnson, of “purposeful and intentional evasion of authorities” that “led to the destruction of vital incriminating evidence.”

Hunter Johnson also is accused in the suit of inflicting additional emotional distress on the family by reaching out to Adele Ortego on social media “several weeks after the horrific accident.”