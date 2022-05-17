'Failure.' Jason Williams touts guilty pleas, but most cases end in dismissals or misdemeanors

Example video title will go here for this video

In our series "Discounted Justice," Mike Perlstein looks at cases where the final outcomes may have fallen short of justice.

“That's really troublesome. He ended up with a sentence that's more consistent with credit card fraud, OK, than it would be for the attempted murder of a police officer,” said NOPD Capt. Michael Glasser, president of the Police Association of New Orleans.

But court records show that when Toppins pleaded guilty in February, the attempted murder charge disappeared. Eight other counts were dismissed and several more were dropped to lesser charges. In the end, Toppins agreed to serve 10 years for being a felon with a gun, and five years for aggravated second-degree battery, to be served simultaneously.

Toppins, 30, was arrested and ultimately charged with 15 criminal counts, including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, felon with a firearm, kidnapping and multiple battery and domestic violence charges. On the attempted murder charge alone he faced 20 to 50 years in prison, and given his long criminal history, he could have faced life as a multiple offender.

Seventh District officers were serving that warrant in April that year when Toppins opened fire, shooting officer Kevin Doucette in the arm as he tried to serve the warrant.

In 2020, Horace Toppins was already on New Orleans Police radar as a frequent domestic abuser, with a fresh warrant out for his arrest.

But there’s a deeper story behind Williams’ conviction numbers, according to an analysis by the Metropolitan Crime Commission of felony cases closed during Williams' first year in office.

The publicity push is understandable. As a career defense attorney elected on a progressive justice platform, Williams is still establishing himself as a prosecutor. And given the backlog of cases and lack of jury trials due to the pandemic, his office has been forced to make up for lost time.

“Criminal justice reform does not mean letting people out of jail, it means holding them accountable and putting them in jail,” Williams said.

In March, after a defendant was convicted of murder in a jury trial, Williams said this from the steps of the courthouse.

However, in press releases and public statements, Williams has regularly touted the number of guilty pleas obtained by his office. In his first “People's Report” on his first year in office, he highlights 1,700 guilty pleas covering more than 3,000 individual criminal charges.

We requested an interview with Jason Williams or someone from his office, but so far nobody has been made available to answer our questions.

“That was just a sheer act of violence,” he said. “And if he'll do that to a police officer who's armed outside his door, what's he going to do to the average citizen?”

In the Toppins case, by comparison, Glasser said justice was not served.

In that case Tyronne Louis pleaded guilty as charged to attempted murder, kidnapping, felon with a gun and a host of other felonies. At his sentencing, Louis got the maximum: 50 years.

A very similar case in Jefferson Parish was resolved with a very different plea deal that was culminated on May 12. A domestic violence call. An armed suspect resisting arrest. A deputy shot in the arm and the leg.

'Disservice to the public' :

Looking at all felonies resolved in court in 2021 either through dismissal, plea or trial, only 41 percent ended in a conviction, and only 10 percent ended guilty as charged, the MCC calculated.

Zeroing in on violent felonies, including everything from murder to rape to carjackings and other robberies, the conviction rate was up to 53 percent, but only six percent were guilty as charged, the MCC’s statistics show.

“That's a failure. It's a failure as a prosecutor,” said MCC President Rafael Goyeneche..

In the rest of the 2021 violent felony convictions, 19 percent of the cases ended with a plea to a lesser felon, and 27 percent ended in a misdemeanor.

By comparison, Williams' predecessor Leon Cannizzaro secured felony convictions at more than double the current rate, topping 50 percent in each of his last two years in office before COVID shut down jury trials, according to the MCC.

“You're doing a disservice to the public,” Goyeneche said. “And the bottom line is you're not doing any favors for the offender, because you're setting him up to go right back.”

While the DA’s office declined to answer questions, the office did push back against the MCC’s findings in a statement.

“From Day 1, we have been committed to increasing safety and delivering justice by being laser-focused on violent crimes in our city,” spokesman Curtis Elmore III wrote in an email. “The very high percentage rate of guilty verdicts secured in court since jury trials resumed in March and the 4,000-plus convictions secured by way of guilty plea since DA Williams took office is proof of that work.”

“Through a fulfilled public records request from Mike Perlstein asking for a breakdown of guilty dispositions and the DA’s Office’s first-ever public data dashboards,” Elmore wrote, “which allow the public to check our work for themselves in real time, we have proven that we are committed to transparency and to bringing the community along with us as we work to hold accountable those who choose to wreak havoc in our neighborhoods.”