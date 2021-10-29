EMS in crisis: High Stress, Low Pay, Burn-Out Among Medics Leave N.O. EMS Critically Short-Handed

“Since the whole COVID thing started, it's just been people getting burned out really, really quickly,” Williams-Johnson said.

“Since the whole COVID thing started, it's just been people getting burned out really, really quickly,” Williams-Johnson said.

But just like the city's police and fire departments, attrition has been taking a toll. NOEMS was already short-handed in the spring of 2020, when COVID-19 turned a challenging situation into a full-blown crisis.

“A lot of people love to work in New Orleans. A lot of people who work there, stay there,” Williams-Johnson said.

Amanda Williams-Johnson loved working as a part-time paramedic at New Orleans EMS. She described the job as stressful and intense, but employee camaraderie and pride in helping people kept her going.

After five years on the job, Williams-Johnson recently put in her notice.

“This the worst I've seen it. It really is. Hands down, it's the worst,” Williams-Johnson said.

NUA's have been logged at NOEMS for years, but their frequency has hit record levels during the pandemic. In mid-June, NUAs hit a one-week high of 475, the records show.

Records previously revealed by WWL-TV show that every week in New Orleans, hundreds of 9-1-1 medical calls get classified as NUA – meaning “no unit available.”

All of these factors have stretched New Orleans EMS to the breaking point, forcing the agency to leave some medical emergency calls unanswered.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a spike in 9-1-1 calls. Within weeks, EMTs and paramedics themselves were out sick or in quarantine. Overflowing hospitals forced ambulances to wait on emergency room ramps. Then ambulances that had been running around the clock started breaking down with mechanical problems.

“Medics are already exhausted. It just continues on,” said the paramedic, who has since started another job with a different agency. “Some of it is the burnout, the pay. Some of it is just the morale in general.”

Another paramedic, who asked to remain anonymous, just left NOEMS a couple of months ago. She said she was torn about leaving co-workers behind, but in the end, the job got to be too much for her.

“It's very frustrating when you're going to a call and you show up on the scene and it's someone who's not critical,” Whittington said. “Then you hear a critical call go over the radio and there's no one to go.”

With more calls coming in than there are ambulances to respond, dispatchers use their training to prioritize the more critical emergencies. But even then, Whittington said some life-of-death calls had to wait.

“The overwhelming number of calls coming into EMS every day is completely overwhelming. Completely,” Whittington said. “It is absolutely a perfect storm. It is absolutely critical.”

Ashley Whittington, a NOEMS paramedic for four years, left at the end of 2020 out of stress and frustration.

She is hardly alone. Civil Service records show that 75 medics have left EMS since the beginning of 2019. The pace of departures has been faster than new employees were hired, leaving more than 20 full-time vacancies out of 156 positions as of September.

Backup Help Growing Thin :

To fill the emergency shortage New Orleans firefighters have been forced to answer calls. Most are trained EMTs, able to stabilize patients until an ambulance arrives. Some have even taken part-time shifts driving ambulances.

Aaron Mischler, president of the New Orleans Firefighters Union, said providing EMS backup has put a tremendous strain on the fire department. More importantly, he said, some people experiencing medical emergencies are being forced to wait.

“That leads to more citizens being drastically injured or dying,” Mischler said. “That's where we're at with the fire department and EMS. It's beyond critical mass.”

Most of the time firefighters are pressed into action, they drive a fire unit. Not only does that pull them away from their own duties, but they are forced to wait at a scene until an ambulance shows up to transport a patient.

For the past few months, the only thing saving EMS from complete collapse has been outside help. Federally funded “surge ambulances” came from all over the country. They first arrived to help with the COVID spike and even more came after Hurricane Ida. During the month of September, 18 surge ambulances kept EMS afloat, more than the 16 units that NOEMS itself has on the street.

Now those FEMA-funded surge ambulances are on their way out, once again leaving the agency significantly below capacity ahead of Halloween weekend. The fleet available Friday is only 19 ambulances out of 24 needed for a full day's rotation, an EMS spokesman said.