Lawyer: CFO abruptly fired after looking into sheriff's Mardi Gras hotel rooms

Multiple sources inside the sheriff’s office said the top executives who were fired Monday were blind-sided by the sudden dismissals.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — While Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson explained that her dismissal of four of her top executives was already in the works as part of a transition as she approaches the one-year mark of her time in office, one of those employees is directly contradicting Hutson and saying he is contemplating filing for whistleblower status.

An attorney for David Trautenberg, the sheriff’s former chief financial officer, stated that his client “was fired shortly after launching an internal, financial investigation into the use of hotel rooms paid for by OPSO over the Mardi Gras holiday, along with the propriety of a cash donation made by a third-party company to OPSO covering the costs of those hotel rooms.”

In a press briefing Tuesday on the front steps of the Orleans Justice Center, Hutson said, “I want to be very clear. That any media stories have nothing to do with the changes that I'm making. None. This is all about us moving forward as an organization.” Hutson took office last May.

But multiple sources inside the sheriff’s office said the top executives who were put on notice Friday and fired Monday were blind-sided by the sudden dismissals.

The lodging controversy was revealed by WWL-TV, showing that the Hutson approved housing 13 top deputies in high-end hotel rooms – some for as long as 11 days and nights – as they helped NOPD with Carnival parade security.

The sheriff’s decision to book the rooms had been strongly opposed by Trautenberg, but she over-ruled him. In internal emails obtained exclusively by WWL-TV, Trautenberg voiced his opposition as far back as Feb. 10, just before that first weekend of Carnival parades, during which rooms were booked for two top commanders at the Sheraton and Marriott.

If “you are an OPSO employee you are not eligible to have a paid hotel room,” Trautenberg wrote in an email. “We have mattresses we can get from the warehouse.” In a later email he specified that the mattresses could be used by employees to sleep at the office “similar to hurricane protocol.”

Trautenberg’s directive was not followed by Hutson.

The sheriff not only approved rooms for the first weekend of Carnival, but for 13 additional rooms at the Omni Royal Orleans – some for eight days and nights – ending on Fat Tuesday. Hutson later defended her decision, saying she didn’t want her deputies driving home late after working long hours.

After Mardi Gras, Trautenberg again emailed the top brass on March 5 as he was preparing to ask the city for reimbursement for some of the sheriff’s office Carnival expenses. One of his concerns was an accounting of who stayed in the rooms.

“We also have an obligation to know if the employees represented as requiring rooms actually were the individuals who then checked in,” Trautenberg wrote. “This is a normal and customary after-the-fact audit function.”

Instead of an answer, he got a blistering response from Assistant Sheriff Laura Veazey, who wrote, “This seems personal and it is frankly creeping me out. Your obsession with where I slept during Mardi Gras including offers to bring me a mattress while yelling expletives at me is bothersome and borders on harassment.”

Trautenberg was not the only high-ranking member of the sheriff's staff to raise concerns. In another March 5 email, the sheriff's legal counsel Graham Bosworth defended the CFO's inquiries about the rooms, emphasizing the need for transparency when using public funds.

“David is correct,” Bosworth wrote, “these are public funds that were used and transparency is required by law.”

More controversy ensued just hours after Hutson defended the lodging expenses as “money well spent” with her announcement that the nearly $20,000 cost would be paid by a private donor, LAK9, a police dog training company in Vermillion Parish.