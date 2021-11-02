New Orleans archdiocese announces changes to how it responds to priest abuse claims

Archbishop says changes are borne from dialogue with local SNAP leader.

NEW ORLEANS — Weeks after pledging to collaborate with a clerical abuse survivors’ group, the Archdiocese of New Orleans on Thursday announced several changes to the way it plans to respond to people who claim they were molested by priests and deacons.

The announcement also comes a little more than two weeks before a March 1 legal deadline for any new victims of sexual abuse to come forward with claims for compensation against the local church, which filed for bankruptcy last year.

Perhaps the most notable change is that an abuse survivor will now sit on the board which reviews molestation claims against priests and deacons and advises Archbishop Gregory Aymond on whether to add an accused cleric to a public list of those who are credibly suspected of sexually abusing minors.

The archdiocese has not disclosed exactly who sits on what the church calls its Independent Review Board, which is primarily made up of lay professionals. But the archdiocese’s statement said Aymond will invite a survivor to join the board for the first time on the recommendation of victims’ advocates, including Kevin Bourgeois, the head of the local chapter of Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, or SNAP.

Previously one of the archbishop’s harshest critics, Bourgeois started a dialogue with Aymond in December aimed at improving the local Catholic Church’s treatment of people who disclose clerical abuse, especially those coming forward after years of silence.

Bourgeois, who settled with the church on claims that he was sexually abused by a New Orleans priest as a teen, had particularly harsh words for the archdiocese’s victims assistance coordinator, Marist Brother Stephen Synan, a pastoral counseling instructor at Notre Dame Seminary.

“I can't tell you how many guys that go to our SNAP group every month who have had negative experiences with this guy (Synan),” Bourgeois said in an interview with WWL-TV and The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate in July 2020.

Bourgeois said replacing Synan was one of his first requests when he started discussing more cooperation with Aymond.

And on Thursday, the archdiocese said Aymond appointed a new official to replace Synan.

Joey Pistorius, the director of the archdiocese’s mental health counseling service, will take over as the organization’s victims assistance coordinator beginning April 1.

The archdiocese also agreed to hire Bourgeois, a licensed clinical social worker, to provide paid training to Pistorius and a team of counselors trained to respond to disclosures of trauma.

“I have a contract to provide in-service training to Joey Pistorius and his team,” Bourgeois said. “I am not on the inside, I can’t stress that enough.”

Some other abuse survivors criticized Bourgeois for working with the archdiocese, but Bourgeois said the national SNAP organization gave its blessing and he decided a more conciliatory approach would help victims more than harsh criticism. He said Thursday’s announcement shows the collaboration has worked so far.

“I look at this as a victory from our original conversation of getting rid of Stephen Synan,” Bourgeois said.

Aymond said the steps announced Thursday represent the archdiocese’s continued efforts to earn back confidence from parishioners who have turned away from the church amid the decades-old, ongoing clerical molestation scandal. He also renewed calls made previously to meet with abuse survivors, as long as their claims have either been mediated or settled in court.

“We hope to provide a real path forward and an opportunity to rebuild trust in the church and rebuild relationships that may have been broken as a result of the pain of their abuse,” Aymond said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.