Cantrell's office started investigation into deputy who served as Councilwoman's driver

"That was really politics at its worst, and it was retaliatory in nature," said Councilwoman Helena Moreno

NEW ORLEANS — An Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputy assigned as a driver for City Council President Helena Moreno has been cleared of allegations that he took photographs and video of Mayor LaToya Cantrell near the Pontalba Apartments, but documents obtained by WWL-TV now show what Moreno has been saying all along: the complaint was originated by the mayor.

The documents are the latest twist in the ongoing political tensions between the two high-powered city officials. Moreno, rumored to be a possible mayoral candidate herself in the future, even threatened to dock the mayor’s pay if she didn’t reimburse the city for flight upgrades to first-class.

Moreno said the report clearing Malveaux shows that “this was all just very much rumor-based. That it was really just politics at its worst, and that it was retaliatory in nature.”

Sgt. Greg Malveaux was pulled off of his assignment as Moreno’s driver after CAO Gilbert Montano wrote an Oct. 7 email to Sheriff Susan Hutson which stated, “On behalf of the Administration the Mayor requests the reassignment of Sheriff Greg Malveaux based on your discretion.”

Hutson did just that, but after 10 investigative interviews by the sheriff’s internal affairs division, the allegations were determined to be “unfounded.”

“None of the individuals interviewed indicated having knowledge of misconduct on the part of Sergeant Malveaux, and none of the individuals interviewed indicated having knowledge of any individual claiming to have direct knowledge of misconduct,” states the report, signed by Internal Affairs Investigator Kevin Talley and Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales.

This all came about because of another Cantrell controversy when pictures and video surfaced showing the Mayor using the city's apartment in that Pontalba Apartment complex. Cantrell responded by admitting to using the apartment, but said she was just doing what other mayors have done in the past.

Deputy Greg Malveaux denied taking an pictures of the mayor and is now back at his City Hall job. But Malveaux's sudden reassignment raised allegations of a political hit job. The full sheriff's office report not only clears Malveaux, but lists the Mayor's office as the source of the now-discredited allegations.

Rafael Goyeneche, president of the non-profit watchdog group the Metropolitan Crime Commission, was the first to show pictures of the mayor at the Pontalba and said weeks ago they came from a private citizen.

“So this whole report is just confirmation that this was a political witch hunt and that this was retaliation,” Goyeneche said. “So you have the sheriff and the mayor retaliating against one of their critics, who's the female council member-at-large Helena Moreno. So I think this is a black eye for the city.