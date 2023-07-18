New Orleans could owe millions in fines because of rapid loss of police officers

The city has lost so many officers that a law that triggers fines to pay the police pension fund $38M over 15 years.

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has lost so many police officers that it now faces a major fine to cover police pension losses that could top $38 million over the next 15 years.

City Council Vice President Helena Moreno said she was shocked to learn this week that, under state municipal pension laws, the city has lost so many officers that the Municipal Police Employee Retirement System considers NOPD “partially dissolved,” both in 2021 and 2022. That triggered a state law that requires cities and towns to pay back the police pension fund for unfunded liabilities – in other words, for the funds the city or town would have been paying into the system if it hadn’t lost so many officers.

A letter by the MPERS’ actuary in March states that New Orleans began this month to owe the retirement system $50,314.10 per month for losing more than 50 officers in 2021. Now, because it lost more than 50 officers in 2022, it will owe another $163,798.57 per month starting in July 2024. Moreno said that will add up to a total bill of $38 million over 15 years to pay back the full unfunded pension liability.

Moreno said Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration gave the City Council no warning that it would have to budget for the fines. She also said the city made no effort to change the law governing the pension system to see if the city could avoid the fines.

Police officers rely on the pension for their retirement, and the law was implemented to protect against loss of pension funds if cities farmed out their public safety duties or slashed their departments. The NOMERS actuarial report says New Orleans is one of four municipalities that partially dissolved its police department in 2022, when NOPD lost 138 employees.

At the end of the 2021 fiscal year, NOPD had 1,119 officers participating in the pension system. By the end of June 2022, that number had dropped to 981.