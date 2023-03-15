Sheriff says private company to pay for commanders' hotel stays during Carnival

The lodging expenses incurred by the commanders were the subject of a Mike Perlstein investigation Tuesday night on WWL-TV’s Eyewitness News.

NEW ORLEANS — An outside company has agreed to pay for hotel expenses for top Orleans Sheriff’s Office commanders who spent several nights at French Quarter hotels during Carnival season, according to Sheriff Susan Hutson.

The lodging expenses incurred by the commanders were the subject of a Mike Perlstein investigation Tuesday night on WWL-TV’s Eyewitness News.

In the report, Perlstein detailed that more than a dozen high-ranking sheriff’s commanders received the lodging at high-end local hotels and that it was paid for by public money.

Hutson issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that Paul Leblanc and Lance Broussard, owners of LAK9, which is listed as a dog training site in Vermillion Parish, had agreed to cover the costs.

The records show that many of the top brass stayed for eight days and nights at a cost ranging from $160 to $270 a room per night. The total cost at the Royal Orleans, in the heart of the tourist section of the Quarter on St. Louis Street, was $18,174, according to the hotel bills provided by the Sheriff’s Office.



The records also show the sheriff paid for rooms for top deputies during the first weekend of Carnival. The bills show $373 spent at the Sheraton on Canal for three nights and $661 for four nights at the Marriott that weekend. The Marriott bills also show payments of $50 a day for parking for two days.

Tuesday, the sheriff’s office issued a statement in defense of the expenditures, saying: “During the course of our planning, OPSO determined it was imperative to have our team located near the parade routes to ensure safety and efficiency.”

The statement goes on to cite the complicated logistics and long hours worked by the commanders:

“Managing this also meant our command center had to be open and ready before the first deputy arrived prior to the first parade and after the last person left, at least four hours after the parades completed. Command and supervisory staff were working nights as late as 1-2 a.m. and had to be up early to return to their duties as early as 4:00 am on Mardi Gras Day. This was part of strategic decisions made to best serve the needs of the city and successfully fulfill the terms of the cooperative endeavor agreements.”

Hutson reiterated her support of the idea of housing the commanders in the Quarter in a statement Wednesday when she announced the donation.

“I am proud of our Mardi Gras Command & Supervisory Team, the hundreds of deputies who worked the parade security assignments and the many other supporting OPSO staff members who had a hand in achieving this assignment to support our city, NOPD and the Carnival Krewes. These men and women worked long hours, with very little time to prepare and executed on everything I asked of them.”