NOPD searching for missing 83-year-old man

NOPD Second District is asking for your help in searching for 83-year-old Leonard Lawson.
Credit: NOPD Second District

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police is searching for a missing 83-year-old man and is asking for your help.

Leonard Lawson was allegedly last seen on September 12 at around 4 a.m. Police did not specify where he was last seen.

Lawson reportedly does not have access to a phone and he may have travelled to Avondale or up to Bunkie, LA.

If you have seen him or know anything about his whereabouts, call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.

