NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish School Board said that it is re-opening an investigation into allegations of grade-fixing in the New Beginnings Schools Foundation charter school.

The school board issued the statement four days after a report on WWL-TV during which a former executive at the school laid out what he believes is clear evidence that grades were changed after being submitted by at least one teacher.

RELATED: Charter school board hires investigator to look at allegations of grade-fixing, falsifying public records

RELATED: Former Kennedy HS administrator fired after reporting alleged 'grade fixing'

The school board statement said that it had initially received concerns of wrongful grade changes on March 1 and that an investigation determined that the school did not act improperly.

The school board said that new information is causing them to re-open the investigation.

“Additional concerning information came to light after the initial investigation. As such, this issue is now considered an ongoing investigation.”

The board said it is independently gathering facts and investigating the new allegations.

RELATED: WWL-TV Exclusive: Records, sources say charter school falsified board minutes on bus contract