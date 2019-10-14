NEW ORLEANS — A large swimming pool was lifted to the top floors of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site hours before the Rampart Street side of the building came crashing down, according to sources familiar with the site.

A photograph taken Thursday from the Rampart Street side of the construction site shows a large swimming pool attached to a lift crane for installation. A banner on the side of the pool was marked "Chester Pool Systems," a company out of New Albany, Indiana.

Chester Pool Systems could not be reached for comment in time for this report.

The pool installation has led some to question whether it played a role in the building collapse.

Citadel Builders LLC is the general contractor on the Hard Rock Hotel construction.

"There was a report that there was a pool being installed either that day or the day before," said Brian Trascher, a lobbyist and spokesman for Citadel.

But sources say it was lifted to the upper floors Friday and now the heavy weight of it is a cause for concern for first responders.

Whether it did, in fact, contribute to the collapse is unclear according to city leaders and Citadel.

"Cause, you have to treat it like a plane crash. We have to get through search and recovery first, then deconstruction, but rest assured, the city’s going to be conducting its own investigation. We have our insurance companies, our bonding companies, OSHA, there’s going to be many many levels of investigation and eventually it will come out what happened," Trascher said.

City officials have said the current focus is on recovering the people who were trapped in the collapse, but the site is so unstable they are concerned for the safety of first responders.

