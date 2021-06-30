Process to shut down Charter School run by local YMCA has begun

The students in the school will be sent to other schools and provided funds for new uniforms.

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish School District has begun the 30-day process to shut down Singleton Charter School over lingering questions about how the Dryades YMCA, the organization that runs the Central City school, has used more than $1.1 million in school funds.

Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis began the 30-day clock for revoking the Dryades YMCA’s charter on Monday.

All students and families and school staff must be formally notified by July 14 and a formal vote to revoke the license would come on July 29.

In the meantime, the system plans to start placing Singleton students in new schools this week and will work with the families to get the students new uniforms, avoid extra costs and to put them at the front of the line if they don’t want the school they are placed into.

The 116-year-old YMCA, one of only four historically Black YMCAs left in the U.S., has run the James Singleton Charter School since 2006. It was founded by former City Councilman Jim Singleton, who is no longer involved with its governance.

The school district says if the Y used public education money for anything other than the school, that could violate the State Constitution.

The school reported 305 students last year, from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.



“The care, welfare, and education of every child enrolled at Singleton remains the top priority of NOLA-PS, as we work to resolve this matter,” the school district said in an emailed statement last week. “Any course of action will include a plan that ensures every affected student can continue their classroom instruction during the 2021-2022 school year without interruption.”

Dryades YMCA’s interim CEO, Samuel Odom, PhD, said he was going to meet with forensic auditors 4th Sector Solutions and Luther Speight LLC on Wednesday to get an explanation for the $1.1 million noted on the school’s latest audit as the amount owed by the Dryades YMCA.

Odom confirmed to WWL-TV that about $381,000 of the $1.1 million was for portable classrooms the Y was supposed to purchase for the school, but the units were damaged and never delivered.



The school district has been asking since June 7 for documentation and an explanation for why the YMCA owes the school money. The school’s annual audits have shown a balance owed by the Dryades YMCA since at least 2013, but the amount due has more than doubled in the last three years to more than $1.1 million as of June 30, 2020.

In fact, when the school district granted the charter to the Dryades YMCA in 2018, the school’s public legislative audit showed the YMCA already owed it $484,763.