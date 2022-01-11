Property manager booked with assault with a gun in case where he and constable were shot

Alonzo Horton, 36, surrendered with his attorney and has been released after posting a pre-set bond in the case

NEW ORLEANS — The property manager accused of producing a gun at an otherwise calm eviction that escalated into a shooting in which he and a deputy constable were wounded has been booked with aggravated assault with a firearm, court records show.

Alonzo Horton, 36, surrendered with his attorney and has been released after posting a pre-set bond in the case in which he and Deputy Constable Warren Smith, 53, were both shot while the constable was wrapping up the service of an eviction notice.

The tenant who was being served the eviction notice, 23-year-old Jason Tillman, was captured after a massive manhunt hours after the shooting, but so far has only been booked with being a felon with a firearm in connection with the eviction that turned violent.

Horton’s attorney, Leon Roche II, emailed a statement in defense of Horton.

“The only aggressor in this case was Jason Tillman, a violent convicted felon, who attempted to murder a deputy constable and my client Mr. Horton,” Roche wrote. “Scapegoating an innocent victim, who was shot three times himself, will not achieve justice in this case.”

In a telephone interview, Roche added, “He almost lost his life in this incident, and now he’s facing criminal charges.”

The impending arrest of Horton, first reported in an exclusive story by WWL-TV, adds a bizarre twist in the Oct. 5 shooting that led to one of the biggest manhunts in recent history, with SWAT teams swarming two different locations with massive support from other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including K-9s, drones and a helicopter.

The officers first tried to corner Tillman in the 7800 block of Coronet Court, where he was being served with the eviction notice, but he slipped past that perimeter.

He was then located 10 miles away on Iberville Street in Mid-City where he was eventually coaxed out of a house without further incident.

First City Court Constable Lambert Boissiere Jr. said the violent scenario is “exactly why always tell the landlord to step back and let us handle the eviction.”

“Let the deputies do their job and don’t try to interfere,” he said.

Boissiere said Smith has not yet returned to work, but is well on his road to a full recovery.

Horton’s bail was set at $3,500 by Criminal Court Judge Nandi Campbell, the court records show. Horton posted the bail before being booked and remains free.