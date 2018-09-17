New Orleans’ massive drainage failures of July and August 2017 stemmed from decades of neglect and a tendency to put Band-Aids on old, failing equipment.

That’s what WWL-TV’s “Down the Drain” investigation concluded last year, and it’s also the main conclusion of a “root-cause analysis” by city consultants ABS Group.

ABS presented its draft report Monday to the City Council’s Public Works Committee. It was first released to The New Orleans Advocate in August in response to a public records request.

“The headline here is basically that everything that could go wrong, did,” said Councilman Joe Giarrusso, chairman of the Public Works Committee. “We had pump failures, power failures, bad communication … delegation of authority that was incorrect. This was a cascading series of problems, right?”

“That’s very true,” said Darrell Barker, ABS Group’s vice president for advanced engineering.

Barker said his ABS team not only investigated mechanical and engineering failures, but interviewed key Sewerage & Water Board personnel. Those interviews showed that S&WB employees did not deal with problems in a holistic way, and members of the S&WB governing board at the time did not understand the breadth and depth of critical problems with the drainage system.

“We did find a very pervasive sentiment within Sewerage and Water Board, pretty much across the gamut, that ‘we have limited funding, we make do with what we have, we put Band-Aids on things, there’s never enough money to do things right, so we do enough to get by,’” Barker said.

The draft report from ABS Group also echoes WWL-TV’s “Down the Drain” findings that Sewerage & Water Board leaders and city leaders failed to react with urgency when the turbines that generate power for the city’s oldest drainage pumps all failed at once in March 2017.

After WWL-TV exposed that in August, then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu said nobody “rang the bell” about that problem, even though two of his deputy mayors were at the board meetings where the issue was addressed.

The report also addressed a new concern about a failure of one of the power turbines, Turbine 1, that came to light on Aug. 9, 2017, after the flooding of Aug. 5, 2017. The ABS team discovered a key part of the generator had been wired incorrectly. The report says S&WB officials at first claimed there had been no problems with that piece of equipment. To the contrary, the ABS team found there were problems noted in S&WB work logs.

The report says the problem came to light because the lesser-used Turbine 1 had to be employed more heavily in 2017, after so many of the generators had failed.

David Hammer can be reached at dhammer@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL