Sewerage and Water Board plumbing investigation series

NEW ORLEANS — David Hammer's investigation into the Sewerage and Water Board's plumbing department and allegations of self-dealing led to an FBI raid that included records from the department just hours after Hammer's initial report on alleged problems.

The report laid out a complex web of self-dealing, where Sewerage & Water Board plumbing inspectors, city gas inspectors and contractors use each other's licenses and inspect each other's jobs.

One Sewerage & Water Board plumbing inspector, Vernon Marcotte, admitted to WWL-TV that he used his license as a gasfitter to help plumbers -- the same plumbers he regulates -- get potentially dangerous work on gas lines without the proper license.

"I was just filing permits. "I just was filing the permit to have it done. And then a licensed plumber would put in."

