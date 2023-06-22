Charges dropped for woman in preschool graduation gun arrest

Jacquanna Cage, 25, said she told St. John deputies at the scene that her gun was registered, legal and safely secured in her car.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — It was more than a month ago that Jaquanna Cage, 25, was arrested along with another man and a juvenile for illegally bringing guns to a preschool graduation at Garyville Mt. Airy Magnet School.

Her family and supporters immediately cried foul, saying St. John Parish deputies illegally searched her car and arrested her for having a perfectly legal handgun.

After being jailed for almost four weeks, the St. John Parish District Attorney’s office agreed and refused the charge against Cage for illegal carrying of a firearm at a school. She was released June 15.

Cage said she told the deputies at the scene that her gun was registered, legal and safely secured in her car.

“They came back, they're like, ‘Read her her rights.’ I'm, like, what am I going to jail for? ‘You've got a gun in your car.’ And I'm, like, yeah it's in my name and it's legal.”

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a tip about people bringing guns to the graduation. The school was placed on lockdown and Cage was arrested with Nick Malancon, 24, and a juvenile, 16.

From the start, Louisiana law appeared to be on Cage’s side. The statute allows registered firearms in a vehicle, which is treated as an extension of a person’s home. WWL-TV asked a longtime defense attorney and he agreed.



“Is she in any kind of violation whatsoever? And the answer to that is no,” attorney Craig Mordock said.



Despite claiming her innocence, Cage remained locked from the time of her May 19 on an unusually large bail for a misdemeanor: $250,000.

“I was actually in jail with people who had second-degree murder, attempted murder of a police officer,” she said. “And all of their bonds were cheaper than mine.”

While in jail, Cage said she missed out on several jobs in her work as a disc jockey. She said she had to return several deposits that people had paid her for deejay gigs that she was forced to cancel.

“I lost out on so much money sitting in there, to where it was ridiculous. It was bad,” Cage said. “Matter of fact, the day of the graduation, I had to deejay that night. That's why my deejay equipment is inside of my car.”

“I kept telling my momma, 'You gotta get me out of here. I can't do this.' ”

Already traumatized by her time in jail, Cage said the sheriff's office continues to cut into her livelihood by refusing to return her car, which contains all of her music equipment.

Roy Cage, her cousin, said he contacted the sheriff's office several times to get the car released from a tow yard, but has been unsuccessful

“Because you're the sheriff you're going to go around the law? Nah, that ain't going to happen. I want the car back,” he said.

WWL-TV reached St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre by phone Thursday and he defended his deputies, despite the charge against Cage being refused.



“The D.A. makes that decision. We did what we had to do to protect everyone,” Tregre said.



As for Clay getting her car back, Tregre said the car would be released as long as she shows proof of insurance.

Jaquanna Clay said the car was properly insured.