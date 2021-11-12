'You killed my uncle' | Nursing homes had history of poor care before deadly warehouse evacuation

Even before the deadly evacuation to an Independence warehouse for Ida, Bob Dean's nursing homes had a troubling history of improper resident care.

If they hadn't, Lionel's family says he might still be alive.

Lionel Evans was quieter than his wife Marian, whom he had been beside for more than half a century. Three years before Hurricane Ida, inseparable, they checked themselves into Maison Orleans Health Care Center together.

"His underwear was full of urine. He wasn't getting no food," Karon Evans said.

They believe he wouldn't have deteriorated so quickly and that the fatal infection he got at the Independence warehouse may not have been deadly if he had received better care over those three years.

When he checked in to Maison Orleans sometime in 2019, family members say Lionel weighed over 200 lbs. When he died on Sept. 9, 2021 they say he was barely 113 lbs. and was much more frail.

"Aunt Marian was a little bit more aggressive, but Uncle Lionel accepted that. That was his wife. She felt like she could handle a lot of things herself," Zelma said. "Him and Aunt Marian were connected at the hip."

Marian was always the one in charge, but despite that, the couple was rarely apart.

"We were going to the same church," she remembered. "When he found out I was marrying his nephew, every time at church we'd be talking ... He'd tell people 'this is my niece, did you know my niece? She's singing in the choir!'"

Lionel was always humble and generously loving, Zelma said. He accepted her into the family easily and enthusiastically.

Five of those deaths have been described as storm-related; While Lionel's death, from an infection his family says he got at the warehouse, has not been definitively connected to the storm, his nephew Karon Evans and Karon's wife Zelma say even before Ida, they watched him waste away at the nursing home.

Lionel, 88, was identified by family members as one of the dozens of people who died after the evacuation of seven nursing homes to a warehouse in Independence, La.

'We're Stuck Here.' :

Medicare inspection records from 2019 to 2021 paint all seven nursing homes as among the worst in the state. Of the seven, all but one have a one-star rating based on a combination of health inspection results, staffing numbers and quality of care.

Below is a gallery of the ratings for all seven nursing homes that evacuated to the Independence warehouse. Story continues below the embedded gallery.

Former residents, their families and federal records all claim the facilities had repeated problems with properly caring for the people living there.

For example, at South Lafourche Nursing & Rehab, one of the seven nursing homes, a Sept. 2020 report found that when a nursing assistant was trying to get a resident, who had lost both feet from amputation, from her bed to a wheelchair, the sling supporting the elderly patient ripped, sending her tumbling to the floor.

The report noted that the supervisor in charge of that wing hadn't been checking the slings monthly as they were supposed to.

The patient suffered a broken leg, as well as cuts and bruises.

Below are the most recent health inspections for the seven nursing homes. Story continues below the embedded documents.

Safety compliance reports released to WWL-TV by the Louisiana Department of Health tell a similar story.

At several of the nursing homes, deficiencies were noted with the fire systems. At one, marked exits led to closed-in patios that didn't have a way out onto the street. Documents showed another had obstructions in the hallways that would make it difficult for residents — many of whom used wheelchairs or walkers — to get out safely.

At Maison De'Ville of Harvey, inspectors documented the fire alarm in one section of the building was simply disconnected. Their system hadn't been checked since 2018.

Former patients tell WWL-TV that poor care was the standard.

Darline Barraco said she was sent to Maison De'Ville in Harvey, La., after a multiple-month hospitalization for liver failure in December 2020 left her unable to walk on her own.

"The first night I was there, that nurse came in and was pulling me up to make me stand up," Baccaro said. "I kept telling her I can't stand up."

But Baccaro said the nurse wouldn't listen: "Yeah you can, they never told me nothing about you can't stand," she remembered the nurse saying.

"And I fell. She wanted to say I sat down," Barraco said. "Of course, my legs were Jello, I never stood up in months. If they'd have listened to me that would have never happened, and it could have turned really dangerous."

She and others say the care throughout their stay was unacceptably poor. Although she was able to leave Maison De'Ville a few months before the evacuation to Independence, she said she wasn't at all surprised that the situation deteriorated there, and said her experience mirrored many of the details that have come out from that warehouse.

"I waited three or four hours for a bedpan, hurting like crazy. I'd have to keep calling the administrator before I could get a bedpan," Barraco said. "I didn't want to go in a diaper because they weren't coming around to change it."

Multiple nursing homes also had pest and vermin infestations that went unchecked even when they threatened patient safety, some residents claim.

"They had mice and roaches like crazy. I got bit on the toe by a mouse," Barraco said. "I felt something and I looked down and I (saw) it. My leg flew up then to kick it off. They made me go to the hospital for that."

Medicaid inspectors touring that facility also noted a serious rat problem.

Lionel and Marian Evans' room at Maison Orleans was covered in cockroaches, according to Zelma. When she visited them in June, she demanded the room be cleaned.

"There were some roaches in the room. And when I told the nurse about the roaches, she said they were going to send the maintenance man," Zelma said

When the worker began spraying around the bathroom, bugs erupted from around the room and scurried off.

"The roaches came out everywhere," she said. "They were on the ceiling, on the floor, on the air condition vent. They were everywhere. Everywhere."

After the roaches were cleared, Zelma said Marian broke down.

"'We're stuck here,'" she remembered Marian telling her.