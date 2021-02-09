In the aftermath of the frantic rescue, several families tell WWL-TV that they have had no contact from nursing home staff or Louisiana's government.

Employees say conditions were not safe for all involved.

Hundreds were rescued from the warehouse. But where did they go?

Four people died in that warehouse – three of which have been classified as storm-related deaths. Twelve others have been hospitalized because of the conditions there. Hundreds more remain displaced.

A day after more than 800 nursing home residents were being rescued from a partially flooded warehouse used as a Hurricane Ida shelter, family members say they still don’t know where their loved ones are located.

State officials, including Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office and the Louisiana Department of Health, have told the families to call 2-1-1 for information. And, while they say some families have been reconnected, that has not happened in some cases.

In at least two instances where WWL-TV called 2-1-1 on behalf of family members living out of state, the automated menu did not have an option for those families. In one case, a reporter was put in a line to talk to a dispatcher. Hours later, when they were finally connected, the dispatcher said she was not told about the situation, despite already getting three calls from other families looking for the same information.

After searching for information, the dispatcher gave the number for a “locater hotline” that went to a personal phone. The voicemail recording was too muffled to make out the owner’s name, and the phone call was never returned.

Families in contact with WWL-TV confirmed similar problems. They have found limited success reaching out to Louisiana’s Office of Elderly Affairs and a mega-shelter in Alexandria where evacuated residents from across Southeast Louisiana have been housed since before the storm.

Donna Howe, an office manager for U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, who represents Alexandria, said there is no phone number in place yet for family members to call.

“I talked to the shelter. They’re trying to set up a hotline,” Howe said Friday.

Kim Spears, an employee with the Department of Children and Family Services at the mega-shelter, said workers were just writing down contact information when families call in.

“We can’t verify if they’re here or not,” Spears said. “If we can find them, and they’re able to call, we’ll give them the number to call back.”

For those who can’t call back themselves, Spears said that the shelter has caseworkers who will call the family to tell them where the displaced relative is.

The LDH confirmed some of the residents taken by ambulance from the Tangipahoa Parish warehouse were taken to the mega-shelter as well as to Louisiana State University’s campus.

But families report a more scattered and chaotic situation. Their missing relatives – found through a veritable tree of phone numbers for each of the hurricane shelters and other state agencies – have been found as far away as Bossier City, Pointe Coupee Parish, and Lake Charles.

One family member of a man found in a Lake Charles facility said the new shelter did not know about the man’s diabetes or that he has a hip prosthetic.

“I think he’s okay,” the family member said. “I asked them to please let him call me.”

One relative who was rehoused at the Alexandria mega-shelter called her sister, Cillen Meisler, using somebody else’s cell phone Friday morning to let Meisler know where she was.

Hours later, Meisler was told by shelter staff that they couldn’t guarantee her relative would still be there when she came to deliver supplies Saturday. Because the shelter was full when the warehouse residents needed shelter, they are now being transported to other facilities, but mega-shelter workers couldn’t tell Meisler where they would be going.

“She said they could come in an hour and take some away,” Meisler said.

Others have been told to use safeandwell.org, a website organized by the American Red Cross which is being used to locate relatives that the state appears to have lost track of.

“At a dead end with no answers and no location still,” Misty Connery wrote via text message while searching for her sister-in-law. “Red Cross has no clue.”

Connery was eventually able to track her sister-in-law down, but it was not a happy reunion. Her relative is at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, taken there because she reportedly fell down and became unresponsive while in the Independence warehouse.