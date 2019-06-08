NEW ORLEANS — Somehow, the grading scandal at Kennedy High School – a massive administrative failure that kept half of Kennedy High School’s Class of 2019 from receiving their diplomas and led to a complete overhaul of school leadership -- just got worse.

Exasperated parents left a court hearing Tuesday in tears after a top Louisiana Department of Education official testified that Kennedy may have mishandled its attempt to fix its original mistakes for 53 of 177 seniors.

Those students – including the class valedictorian -- learned after walking in May’s graduation ceremonies that they still had to make up work in summer school classes. The school has previously said all 53 completed that work by July 10, but Jennifer Baird, director of accountability and assessments for the state Education Department, testified Tuesday that some students took different classes in summer school than they needed to graduate.

She said Kennedy’s charter organization, New Beginnings Schools Foundation, still hasn’t provided all of the detailed data about the summer school work so the state can certify the kids’ transcripts.

Baird said she approved one transcript Tuesday and may be able to approve another 20 by the end of the week, but “not all of these kids are going to get across the finish line.”

That puts students and their families, many of whom are on the verge of losing college scholarships if they can’t produce a certified transcript, back in the same limbo they found themselves in last spring, when they first learned that grades were changed improperly and online coursework was not administered correctly.

“They messed it up for my son, so he went back and did it again, and he came home with that paper in his hand” Shelia Wise said, referring to a document that showed her son Anthony had completed summer school. “And now come to find out today, all that he done did, he may still not be qualified as a high school graduate? So, you just continue crushing dreams.”

Even the presiding judge, Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Paulette Irons, appeared frustrated by the news.

“Hope’s about to die,” she said from the bench.

Meanwhile, lawyers for New Beginnings and NOLA Public Schools (formerly the Orleans Parish School Board) made procedural arguments to stop Irons from issuing a court order to release the transcripts. NOLAPS attorney Sharonda Williams said the school board isn’t involved because charter schools handle their own student data directly with the state. New Beginnings argued it’s a private nonprofit running the public school and therefore isn’t subject to a legal order requiring it to turn over records.

“It’s a shell game,” said the attorney for the suing parents, Suzette Bagneris.

WWL-TV asked New Beginnings CEO Kevin George what is being done to get those 53 student transcripts processed, but the charter organization’s lawyer, Lesley Muse-Vincent, stepped in.

“At this time we are transmitting as much information as we can to the Louisiana Department of Education and we are meeting with them by the close of the week and we are meeting with them daily,” Muse-Vincent said.

After Muse-Vincent made her procedural arguments, Judge Irons asked her why this wasn’t being treated as an emergency. She insisted school officials are treating it as an emergency and said it’s been “all hands on deck” to try to get students certified transcripts.