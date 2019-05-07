NEW ORLEANS — The Irish Channel has some unwanted visitors who just won't leave.

According to neighbors, coyotes have been living around Washington Avenue. They've attacked dogs and cats. While some believe they should be left alone, most want them gone.

"That would be a coyote pup in my yard, just chilling," Brandi Freeman said in cell phone video of a coyote roaming around her backyard. "Now I finally know what has been happening to the pillows."

About a month ago, she and her neighbors in the Irish Channel started seeing multiple coyotes roaming the streets. They believe the high river may be a factor.

"I see them everyday," Freeman said.

As Eyewitness news was speaking with neighbors Thursday afternoon, there they were.

"There he is you see the baby?" Krystal Powell pointed out. "We can't even let the kids come out and play because they're dangerous."

Last week Freeman ran inside before a coyote attacked a cat in her backyard.

"She jumped on the tent to try to get away from the coyotes and they actually attacked her and ruined my entire tent," she said.

She also caught them tearing up her outdoor furniture.

"Their paw prints are all over the furniture," Freeman said.

Neighbors believe a couple coyotes with their estimated six coyote puppies all live in an empty lot on Washington Ave.

Now, Freeman doesn't let her cats outside.

"If you have an outdoor cat, make them an indoor cat because right now I just don't think it's safe," she said.

A coyote was also caught on video picking up someone's dog in it's mouth. Once the owner came outside, it let the dog go. That dog was not harmed.

Neighbors have made calls to see what to do.

"It's sad because the city, no ones doing anything about it," Freeman said.

According to nuisance animal control operator Terry Friedman, private dollars would have to be put up to get rid of them which could cost $500 per coyote. He claims he'd be required to euthanize them.

"It's an unfortunate nuisance and you feel terrible about it," Freeman said.

So for now, they're advising each other to keep small pets inside and take away any food source.

There are some things you can do at home to deter coyotes. Human scent, like cologne, products that emit different noise frequencies, and motion lights are all recommended.