NEW ORLEANS — A sinkhole that started out the size of a pie quickly got big enough to fit a bicycle this weekend.

Part of Fern Street is starting to collapse, but less than 24 hours after forming, crews are getting ready to fix it.



"Just last year, there was one a block over, and about six or seven years ago there was another one on this block like 15 feet away from today's hole," said Sharon Pomeroy.



It's big, deep and dangerous.



"It looks like someone threw a grenade or something," said Brian Wickem. "It's an accident waiting to happen if somebody passed through this way."

That's why when neighbors saw the sinkhole Sunday, they knew there was trouble.



"It's huge, I was so surprised," said Pomeroy. "In the span of a few hours it went from a normal sinkhole to something that was five feet."



"I heard they had a car go over it and one car went deeper into it but got out," said Wickem.

Monday, the hole (around five feet deep) was surrounded by police tape and trash cans. Large excavators and other equipment had also been brought in signaling repairs are forthcoming.



"It's a big relief," said Pomeroy. "I was so thrilled to see them out here the very next day."



Sewerage and Water Board confirmed the cause is a sewer issue and sent a statement saying:



"This morning, Sewerage and Water Board crews mobilized to Fern Street to assess and secure the site. Crews determined that a crack in a sewer line caused the surrounding soil to erode and a sinkhole to form. Tomorrow morning, crews will begin the repair by cutting and patching the pipe. This work will take approximately 48 hours to complete. Pavement restoration will be scheduled within next two weeks."

However, some still worry it could happen again.



"Now I'm constantly apprehensive about driving down the streets because you don't know what could happen at any time," said Pomeroy.

