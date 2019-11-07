With a possible hurricane making landfall in Louisiana this weekend, pets need to be in your evacuation plan.

Louisiana law states that it is illegal for owners to tie up their dog or cat during a hurricane or flood, leaving them in a dangerous situation.

Once a city or parish has issued a disaster or emergency declaration, residents can not tie or tether a dog or cat "in a manner that exposes the dog or cat to extreme weather conditions."

RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Barry forms off Louisiana Coast

There are options for pet owners evacuating with the city's assistance. Pet's can be taken with their owners at New Orleans' "evacuspots."

RELATED: Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf.

If you’re bringing your pets with you, each pet must have an ID collar, leash and their medications. Small pets under 20 lbs can ride with you on the bus, but must have a carrier.

Larger pets will be taken to the Union Passenger Terminal by the LSPCA.

When you register at the evacuspot, you’ll register your pet’s information as well. Your pet will be taken to an animal shelter near where you are sheltered and you will be responsible for your pet’s care.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Barry: Path, Spaghetti Models, Live Radar

If you're traveling with your pet, the LASPCA suggests bringing five days worth of food and water in an airtight container, medical records and adoption paperwork, as well as a leash, collar or harness.

If you plan on boarding your dog, make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccines. No boarding facility will accept a dog without proof of vaccination.

Tropical Storm Barry formed off the Louisiana coast Thursday and is expected to strengthen before making landfall late Friday.

The storm is expected to intensify to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall late Friday, bringing heavy rains to Southeast Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Watches have been extended inland to include the City of New Orleans. This means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect from the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play for tropical weather updates through hurricane season.