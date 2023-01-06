Twelve-year-old remembered after killed inside his own home

A balloon release for Javier Adrian Flores Fajardo was held on the soccer field where he once played.

KENNER, La. — Friends and family paid tribute to a 12-year old killed in a deadly crash. The community gathered at his old soccer club to pay tribute.

Javier Adrian Flores Fajardo was described as a wise boy, with an old soul.

"As you can see all the people gathered here, he was a wonderful person," Javier's uncle, Joel Orellana said. "We have a lot of emotions, it has been a rough two weeks."

The 12-year-old was killed after an ice cream truck crashed into his Kenner home. Javier fought with all his might, but he didn't make it, his family decided to donate his organs.

Orellana said, "We have laughed we have cried, it is just so sad what happened but also we get closure and happiness, knowing he's doing what he did ... what he loved to do the most; help people."

The young boy loved soccer, Javier's coach, Eduardo Conte, talked about his passion for the game and the kind child he coached.

"He is the type of player who is really quiet, he listened, and he executed, and always willing to work with a smile on his face," Conte said.

Thursday, the Jambalaya Soccer Academy said goodbye to their teammate, the academy presented Javier’s parents with a plaque.

Even though the grief hung heavy in the air, each player showed their love to his family.

White and gold balloons filled the Kenner sky, as everyone said goodbye to Javier.