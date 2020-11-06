Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Richmond

Protesters in Richmond have toppled the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis along the city's famed Monument Avenue.

News outlets report that the statue of the president of the Confederacy was toppled shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday and is on the ground in the middle of an intersection. Richmond police are on the scene.

In Portsmouth, protesters beheaded and then pulled down four statues that were part of a Confederate monument on Wednesday.