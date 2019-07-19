METAIRIE, La. — Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted someone while posing as a driver for a ride-sharing service.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s friend ordered them a car through a ride-sharing app (such as Uber or Lyft) around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17.

Soon after, a late-model Nissan Sentra or Versa pulled up in front of the victim and told them to get in. Police say this was not the vehicle they were expecting, but the victim was unfamiliar with how ride-share services work and got in anyway.

The suspect then drove the victim around and inappropriately touched them while driving. The suspect then pulled out his genitals and masturbated as he drove.

Police say the victim was able to escape after taking a photo of the suspect, capturing his face and a large tattoo.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to call Detective Collin Murray at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.