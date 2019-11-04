NEW ORLEANS — A woman who stabbed two people outside of a church on Canal Street has been ruled unfit to stand trial by a judge presiding at a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Uhuru Howard is accused of stabbing a woman in the head and another man as they were on church property to bring their kids to daycare.

A judge ruled that she will seek treatment at the East Louisiana State Hospital.

The woman was stabbed in the head as she was leaving the property after dropping her child off, while the man was stabbed as he was bringing his child for drop off.

Howard, who police suspected had mental issues at the time of the stabbing, was in court for a competency hearing and apparently started yelling at security guards.

Howard had also previously been arrested for stabbing a man in the French Quarter, an incident for which she bonded out of jail.