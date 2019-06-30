NEW ORLEANS — 15 children have already died this year from being left inside of hot cars. It's an alarming number that New Orleans Emergency Services says is a reminder to people to take extra steps to prevent a child's death.

Jonathan Fourcade, a public information officer for New Orleans EMS says it takes just 10 minutes for a child to pass out in a hot car.



"Children can't regulate heat the same was as adults, in fact, their body temperature will increase 3 to 5 times faster than adults," he said.



As temperatures are rising this season, Fourcade is warning people about a trend that's been increasing the U.S.: hot car deaths.



"If it's 90 degrees outside on a typical day in New Orleans, after just 20 minutes inside that car we're looking at almost 120 degrees," Fourcade said.



There haven't been any recent deaths in Orleans Parish, but in October of 2017 in Hammond, an 8-month-old boy was found dead after he was left in a car for hours. His guardian said she thought she had taken him to daycare.

"I'm like, 'how do you forget your kid in the car.' because they're really important," Sydney Jessie said.



"We just systematically don't ever leave her in the car alone," Austin Alward, a parent, said.



Those Eyewitness News talked with this Saturday afternoon couldn't imagine leaving their kids in a hot car. However, so far this year, the National Safety Council has counted 15 kids who died from heatstroke after being left in a car.

Last year, there was a record 52 deaths since the Council began keeping a record in 1998. Fourcade said all the deaths were preventable.



Experts recommend that whenever you put your baby in the back seat, just take off one of your shoes, and leave it back there so you remember your child still needs to be taken out.



If you run across a child in a hot car with no way to open the doors, Fourcade advised calling 911, then preparing to get the child out.



"You're going to have to bust a window," he said.



Do that away from the child in a different door when possible.



"Studies have shown even with the windows cracked that the temperatures begin to increase," Fourcade added.



That's why Fourcade is reminding everyone to never leave children alone in the car.



He also mentioned if you don't want to take off your shoe, use something else such as a purse, wallet, or cellphone, something you would definitely need to take with you when you get out of the car.