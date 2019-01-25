House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the idea of providing "some big down payment" for President Donald Trump's border wall as part of a solution to the partial government shutdown.

Pelosi on Thursday spoke after Trump suggested a "reasonable" installment on such a barrier might be a way to solve the impasse. She suggested the idea was not a serious one.

She told reporters: "I hope that doesn't mean some big down payment." She said, "That is not a reasonable agreement between the senators."

Asked whether she knows the size of a down payment that Trump might find reasonable, Pelosi replied, "I don't know if he knows what he's talking about."

The Senate earlier Thursday rejected dueling Republican and Democratic measures to end the 34-day partial government shutdown.

"It's clear to me at this juncture that in order for us to reach some middle ground, everybody is going to have to make peace with an imperfect proposal," said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana. "Everybody's going to have to give some."