Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has sent a letter to President Donald Trump trashing Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' justice reforms on the eve of the governor's meeting with the president on the subject.

"People are being killed because of the so-called criminal justice reforms that were put in place," Kennedy wrote in his letter, citing specific violent crimes some of the prisoners have been accused of committing since their release, including murder.

He also cited higher recidivism and rearrest rates than the Louisiana Department of Corrections has reported in its statistics.

Trump invited Edwards and as many as five other governors to meet with the president Thursday in New Jersey to discuss justice reforms that may be replicated on a national scale.

Edwards' spokesman Richard Carbo noted Kennedy is considering running against Edwards for governor next year.

"This information by the junior senator is unequivocally wrong," Carbo said. "Sen. Kennedy has never been one to let facts get in the way of a good headline and routinely manipulates information to fit his narrative.

"The bipartisan criminal justice reforms are working in Louisiana and were modeled off of reforms implemented in other southern conservative states.

"Louisiana was spending $700 million per year to incarcerate more people than anywhere in the country, but our communities were not any safer for it. Today, that’s no longer the case as we relinquished that title. We’re reinvesting the savings from these reforms into programs that will reduce recidivism."

Edwards' justice reform package, which resulted in Louisiana dropping from the top of states with the highest incarceration rate, was approved by the Legislature last year in a largely bipartisan vote.

"As you prepare to hold meetings on prison and sentencing reform, I wanted to share a cautionary tale from my home state of Louisiana," Kennedy said in his letter.

Kennedy also said the corrections department isn't competent enough to handle implementing justice reforms and highlighted trooper travel-gate, a scandal in which state troopers were on vacation while getting paid.

"Unfortunate as it is, Mr. President, I hope Louisiana’s misguided attempt at criminal justice reform can prevent similar missteps," he wrote.

Carbo dismissed Kennedy's claims as political posturing and accused him of fear-mongering.

"He’s embarrassing the state of Louisiana in his letter to the White House, but even worse, he’s scaring the public using flawed data," Carbo said. "With Sen. Kennedy, you can always expect him to put his political ambitions ahead of the people he represents.

"Gov. Edwards is honored to be invited by President Trump to have a serious bipartisan policy discussion about these successful reforms."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved