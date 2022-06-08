Kenner Police chase ends with crash on I-10, driver at large

Kenner Police are looking for the driver who escaped on foot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are looking for a driver who led authorities on a chase through the I-10 before crashing and fleeing on foot Saturday night.

According to police, the driver took off during a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Loyola Avenue and hopped onto I-10 East.

Police said the driver then crashed into another vehicle near the Veterans Boulevard exit and then took off on foot.

As a result, two lanes of the interstate were blocked for about an hour which caused a traffic backup.