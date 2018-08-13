KENT, Ohio -- The Kent State University graduate who went viral earlier this summer for carrying an AR-10 around campus is scheduled to return to the school for an open carry rally next month.

Kaitlin Bennett found internet fame when her graduation photos circulated social media in May. She stood before a university sign with her AR-10 slung across her back. In her hand, she carried her graduation cap, which said "Come and take it" with a picture of a rifle.

Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018

The photo sparked debate as Bennett argued students should be allowed to arm themselves on campus. Others argued Bennett's actions were insensitive to the infamous Kent State shootings that left four students dead in 1970.

Bennett will return to campus Sept. 29 as she hosts an open carry rally with Liberty Hangout, a student libertarian group.

According to the event's Facebook page, the goal of the event is to "create dialogue about campus carry, talk to students about why gun control doesn't work and bring gun owners and 2nd amendment supporters together."

Bennett has since become a face for gun rights and self-proclaimed libertarian insight. She's publicly quarreled with David Hogg, who has become a vocal activist for gun control since surviving the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead in Florida.

Kent State University permits open carry to guests on campus, but weapons are not allowed in campus buildings.

