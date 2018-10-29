March 30, 2001: Kevin Gardere walked through the doors of Bridge House. An alcoholic and drug addict, Kevin had hit rock bottom after losing his house, job, marriage and time with his daughter.

"The two months prior to me walking in, I wanted to go to sleep and not wake up and I believed that everyone would be better off if I was gone - especially those I loved the most," said Kevin.

His addiction started as a teenager. When Kevin was 18 years old, he was drinking and driving and got into a bad accident.

"I went through a telephone pole and into someone’s house and didn’t have vital signs for a while," said Kevin, explaining how serious the crash was.

Kevin says the crash should’ve been an eye opening experience but instead he became addicted to opioids.

"I used to be the guy that walked in the bar and everybody's like, 'HEY!' then that became the guy who walked in the bar and everybody's like, 'Hey' and walked the other way," explained Kevin.

At 30 years old, Kevin found himself back at home with his parents.

"It was like I’m either going to swallow a bullet or get clean with my parents. I don’t know what’s going on at Bridge House but maybe it’ll work for me," said Kevin.

And it did. Kevin completed the Bridge House substance abuse treatment program in 2002; he’s been clean for 16 years.

When asked if he ever gets tempted, Kevin says no.

"I don’t get tempted. Sometimes I think it’d be nice to have wine with steak or beer with crawfish but I walked in here and I was willing to accept the fact that I couldn’t drink or use (drugs for) the rest of my life and that I was going to be miserable forever but that was going to be better than what I had been doing," Kevin said.

Drug addiction is a nationwide problem. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on average 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. From 1999 to 2016, more than 630,000 people. A nationwide epidemic felt here locally in metro New Orleans.

Kevin says he's lost so many people to drugs or alcohol, he can't keep count. He estimates the number of deaths he's personally experienced to be close to 100 and about 200 overdoses.

Kevin doesn’t want to see those numbers climb any higher. He now works for Bridge House Grace House, the nonprofit that helped him get and stay sober.

He helps to keep the doors open by raising more than $1 million in donations every year. With that money, and more, hundreds of people struggling with addiction are able to get on the right path to sobriety.

"It’s one alcoholic, addict helping another," said Kevin. "You want to hear from the guy or lady who’s been there, done that."

And that’s how Kevin has been able to help others, by taking what he’s gone through in life and turning it into an opportunity to pay it forward.

"A lot of people helped me out along the way so the least I can do is extend my hand," said Kevin.

And that helping hand is why Kevin is one of our Neighborhood Heroes.

