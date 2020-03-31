NEW ORLEANS — As we try and find ways to interact with loved ones, our kids are doing the same.

Birthdays, trips to the movies and play time has turned virtual.

"Playdate" has a new meaning these days, as more and more kids are turning to technology to stay connected during this time of separation.

“It is different,” said Lucy Treuting. “It’s kind of weird because I’m used to getting out, but I do get to FaceTime my friends which is relieving.”

“I’ve been FaceTiming a lot of people lately which I normally don’t ever do,” Amelia Stechmann said.

From practicing a gymnastics floor routine, to piano lessons, it doesn’t matter their age, kids everywhere are using online websites to say ‘hello.’

“It’s basically the same,” Treuting said. “I’m seeing their faces and although I don’t get to hang out with them, I can still talk to them, text them and it’s still fun. They’re still my friends right?”

Lucy is 11-years-old. She says these days are a bit overwhelming, but getting to see a friendly face offers the perfect escape.

“We play games, we do musical theater, I do plays with my musical theater group,” Lucy said. “I do games with my class at school which is the same but it’s not exactly with them, but still pretty fun.”

For many, these social interactions are not just important, but necessary. Like for Amelia, who’s 15-years-old.

“It’s been hard not being able to see people every day that I normally would see or hug,” she said. “Like I can’t even hug people anymore.”

However, video chats are helping change that and making the separation somewhat bearable.

“We’re catching up,” she said. “We’re talking about how we go back to school. I hope it’s not cancelled, are we going to have prom? We’re talking about that stuff and next time we see each other we’re going to give the biggest hug ever.”

For these kids, seeing a smiling face brings a little bit of normalcy in these uncertain times.

“I’m fine, I just wish it’d go back to normal,” Lucy said.

And while we’re physically apart, it seems these days we’re all coming up with ways to get closer together.

