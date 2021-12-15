Lafayette judge caught on tape using slur taking leave of absence

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet is "embarrassed and humiliated and sorry for what she has done," according to her attorney, Dane Ciolino.

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Associated Press and CBS News contributed to this report.

A Lafayette city court judge will be taking a leave of absence after a video surfaced that captured sound of her using a racial slur inside of her home, her lawyer said Wednesday night.

Ciolino said Odinet will take a leave of absence without pay immediately. "In the coming weeks, she will consider what's next."

Ciolino told CBS News that one of the voices heard in the video belongs to the judge and that she uses a racial slur.

"She is sorry for what she has done and the trouble that she has caused the community," said Ciolino.

The video shows a television set displaying security footage of what appears to be a foiled burglary at the judge's home. Laughter and racist slurs are heard from the viewers — who aren't visible on camera — as they watch two people capture the suspect.

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet confirmed to Lafayette news outlets that the recording was made at her home. But she said she had taken a sedative at the time the video was made and does not remember it.

“I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it,” Odinet said.

Her original statement didn't identify the speakers or say whether she was among those heard on the recording. It's not clear who originally posted the video on social media. The security footage of a scene partially obscured by tree limbs appears to show at least two people capturing and holding someone.

A 59-year-old Black man was arrested after the burglary, which happened early Saturday, police said.

“That's me,” one viewer says while watching the security footage of the man being caught. “And Mom's yelling 'n——-, n——-.'" Another viewer says, "We have a n-----. It’s a n-----, like a roach.”