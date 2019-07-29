THIBODAUX, La. — A Bayou Blue man was arrested Friday for allegedly raping a young girl multiple times, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's officials said.

Marvin Salgado, 25, was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Facility on July 26 for first-degree rape. He's accused of "...ongoing sexual abuse involving a girl under the age of 13," Sheriff's officials said.

Salgado faces life in prison without parole if convicted on a first-degree rape charge.

LPSO officials said juvenile detectives opened an investigation into the case after receiving a tip about Salgado's potential abuse of a child. In that investigation, detectives said they learned that information was credible and obtained a warrant for the man's arrest for first-degree rape involving a juvenile.

His bail was set at $500,000.

Because of the nature and age of the victim, LPSO officials said no further details were available.