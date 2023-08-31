Landry says he will not participate in Louisiana gubernatorial debate on WWL-TV

“Attorney General Landry will not be participating in the proposed debate on September 7," Kate Kelly, Communications Director for Jeff Landry said.

NEW ORLEANS — A week after WWL-TV and partners invited Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry to participate in a Louisiana gubernatorial debate he declined on Thursday, citing the participation of the Urban League, which he said raised questions about the debate's impartiality.

The State Attorney General is currently the front runner in the race, according to polls taken over the past several months.

"Media reports say their (The Urban League's) programs elected Democrats and their leadership and lobbying has been anti-Trump, anti-Second Amendment, and soft on crime which is devastating our cities and rural communities,” said Kate Kelly, Communications Director for Jeff Landry.

WWL-TV News Director Nicole Waivers said the station stands by its partners for the debate.

"Our partners have worked tirelessly to organize this debate. Only journalists were involved in crafting or asking questions. It will be fair and impartial. We look forward to giving voters a chance to hear from the candidates vying to lead the state," WWL-TV News Director Nicole Waivers said.

Candidates who have said they will participate in the September 7 debate include: Shawn Wilson, Hunter Lundy, Stephen Waguespack, John Schroeder and Sharon Hewitt.

Schroeder and Waguespack both tweeted about their participation and said it was important for the candidates to answer questions from all groups since they would, if elected, be a governor for all citizens.

"Running away from answering questions most pressing to voters is not the kind of leadership we need in Baton Rouge. As your Governor, I am willing to address the challenges that we are facing in Louisiana to include corruption and cronyism. My opponent in this race would prefer to hide rather to engage with me on these very important issues," Tweeted Schroeder.

"I will gladly participate in the debate. I believe candidates should deliver their message to all voters as often as they can. I’m a conservative that believes in bringing people together to solve problems impacting Louisiana families. A Governor must lead for everyone. #lagov," Tweeted Waguespack.

Running away from answering questions most pressing to voters is not the kind of leadership we need in Baton Rouge. As your Governor, I am willing to address the challenges that we are facing in Louisiana to include corruption and cronyism. My opponent in this race would prefer…

Landry said he will participate in a different gubernatorial debate on September 15.

Back in April, the Landry campaign had told the Public Affairs Research Council that he would only participate in events where he would speak alone.

WWL-TV sent a formal invite to Landry to participate in our televised Gubernatorial Debate on August 24 and asked for him to confirm his attendance by Monday, August 28, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Debate organizers gave the campaign two extensions to the deadline to confirm or decline Landry's participation. Organizers were notified Thursday of his decision. Partners for the WWL-TV-hosted debate include KATC, KTBS, WBRZ, the Public Affairs Research Council (PAR), The Times-Picayune | New Orleans advocate, and the Urban League of Louisiana.

“I look forward to bringing my ideas and vision for Louisiana to the people during Nexstar’s statewide debate on September 15. With crime out of control, a broken education system, and more people leaving the state than coming in, Louisiana needs a Governor who will solve these problems,” Landry said.

The Republican Party of Louisiana also called on all GOP gubernatorial candidates to boycott the WWL-TV's debate next week.

“This debate format is a biased sham that is purposely designed to damage Republicans,” LAGOP Chairman Louis Gurvich said in a statement. “No Republican candidate should fall for antics like this. To have the radical Urban League as an outside panelist and not balance its ultra liberal viewpoint with a conservative organization is wrong. The Urban League does not reflect the political views of the great majority of the citizens of this state.”

The Urban League disputed the party's characterization.

"The Urban League of Louisiana is proud to be a nonpartisan organization who unapologetically advocates on behalf of Black Louisianans and other underserved communities," said Tyronne Walker, Urban League Louisiana Vice President for Policy, Strategic Partnerships and Development. "Likewise, we stand by our policy prescriptions, both past and present, which are rooted in data and that champion a more equitable Louisiana."

According to our WWL-TV poll of 800 voters, two candidates Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry and Democratic former Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson lead the race for governor by a large margin.

In a trial heat, 36 percent of the respondents favored Landry, 26 percent picked Wilson and all the other major candidates were in single digits.

The others Independent Hunter Lundy got 7 percent and four republicans, business lobbyist Stephen Waguespack got 6 percent; Treasurer John Schroder, 4 percent; State Senator Sharon Hewitt from Slidell, 3 percent; and State Representative Richard Nelson from Mandeville, 2 percent.

The primary election will be held on October 14.

