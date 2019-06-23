NEW ORLEANS — A new advisory from the Louisiana Health Department is warning everyone to be careful of algae blooms in Lake Ponchartrain.

"We keep trying different spots, this is our 3rd or 4th spot we're trying," Lauren Landrum said as she was casting a line Saturday.

She and her family didn't have much luck fishing out on Lake Ponchartrain near Irish Bayou.

"We only caught one so far," she said.

The Landrums are just now learning about a large algal bloom that's taking over the lake. Now, they may not have much of a reason to stay.

"We tried to avoid some of the stuff and just go to where it's more clear," Lauren's mother, Theresa explained.

Those who monitor the lake advise staying away. Dr. John Lopez with the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation says he's seeing large bodies of algae developing near the surface. The organization is currently testing for harmful bacteria in the blooms, but so far no cases have been confirmed.

"As we've seen in the past when temperatures start to warm up after a spillway opening, we sometimes see algae bloom," Lopez said.

The Louisiana Department of Health put out a warning Friday telling people it's best to avoid being on, or in the lake at all.

The warning says the algae can cause rashes, vomiting, diarrhea, and high exposure to the toxins can affect the liver and nervous system.

Eyewitness News didn't spot any algae by the Irish Bayou this Saturday, however experts describe it as blue, or bright green, or red, and it might smell like rotting plants, and they say it is out there, and can be very toxic for people and pets.

The experts also advise against eating anything caught in Lake Ponchartrain.