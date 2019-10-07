Here is a list of the street closures in New Orleans:

N Carrollton Ave/I-10

City Park Ave/I-10

Canal Blvd/Pontalba St

Marconi Dr/I-610

St Bernard Ave/Florida Ave

Paris Ave/I-610

Gentilly Blvd/I-610

Broad St/Flordia Ave

Franklin Ave/I-10

Gentilly Blvd/Chef Menteur Hwy

Press Dr/Leon C Simon Dr

Downman Rd/Lake Shore Dr

General De Gaulle Dr/Woodland Dr

General De Gaulle Dr/Westbank Expy

Jefferson Parish officials released a list of flooded streets and said they were working to close River Road from Kline Street in Westigo to Robertson in Marrero.

Here is the list of flooded streets in Jefferson Parish:

600-Blk 1st Ave - Marrero

Barataria Blvd/Randolph Street

Orange Blossom Ln/Pygmalion Drive

500- Block Westwood

S Jamie Blvd/Dialita Dr.

W. Magnolia and Jefferson Hwy

Wilson St. and Hickory

2614 Jefferson Hwy to Labarre Road

Lafayette Avenue and Westbank Expressway

900 Huey P. Long Avenue to the Miss. River

Several freeway on and off-ramps have been shut down because of flooding on the streets they exit onto.

I-10 EB at Poydras St/Exit 234B

I-610 Both EB/WB at Franklin

I-610 Both EB/WB at Elysian Fields/Exit 3

Magazine St WB at Pontchartrain Expy 34

Westbound Magazine Street entrance-ramp to Westbound US 90B

River Rd Both EB/WB between Klein St and Barataria Boulevard

Crescent City Connection Both EB/WB at Tchoupitoulas/South Peters/Exit 11A

Crescent City Connection Both EB/WB at Superdome/S. Claiborne Ave/Exit 13A

Crescent City Connection EB at Camp St/Exit 12A

Crescent City Connection EB at Earhart Blvd/Exit 13B

Crescent City Connection WB at Superdome/S. Claiborne Ave/Exit 13A

US-90-BR Hov Ln Both NB/SB between Terry Pky/Westbank Expy Hov Ln and End Of US-90-BR Hov Ln

The following schools, government offices and institutions are closed today due to widespread flooding and possible tornadoes in our area: