Here is a list of the street closures in New Orleans:
- N Carrollton Ave/I-10
- City Park Ave/I-10
- Canal Blvd/Pontalba St
- Marconi Dr/I-610
- St Bernard Ave/Florida Ave
- Paris Ave/I-610
- Gentilly Blvd/I-610
- Broad St/Flordia Ave
- Franklin Ave/I-10
- Gentilly Blvd/Chef Menteur Hwy
- Press Dr/Leon C Simon Dr
- Downman Rd/Lake Shore Dr
- General De Gaulle Dr/Woodland Dr
- General De Gaulle Dr/Westbank Expy
Jefferson Parish officials released a list of flooded streets and said they were working to close River Road from Kline Street in Westigo to Robertson in Marrero.
Here is the list of flooded streets in Jefferson Parish:
- 600-Blk 1st Ave - Marrero
- Barataria Blvd/Randolph Street
- Orange Blossom Ln/Pygmalion Drive
- 500- Block Westwood
- S Jamie Blvd/Dialita Dr.
- W. Magnolia and Jefferson Hwy
- Wilson St. and Hickory
- 2614 Jefferson Hwy to Labarre Road
- Lafayette Avenue and Westbank Expressway
- 900 Huey P. Long Avenue to the Miss. River
Several freeway on and off-ramps have been shut down because of flooding on the streets they exit onto.
- I-10 EB at Poydras St/Exit 234B
- I-610 Both EB/WB at Franklin
- I-610 Both EB/WB at Elysian Fields/Exit 3
- Magazine St WB at Pontchartrain Expy34
- Westbound Magazine Street entrance-ramp to Westbound US 90B
- River Rd Both EB/WB between Klein St and Barataria Boulevard
- Crescent City Connection Both EB/WB at Tchoupitoulas/South Peters/Exit 11A
- Crescent City Connection Both EB/WB at Superdome/S. Claiborne Ave/Exit 13A
- Crescent City Connection EB at Camp St/Exit 12A
- Crescent City Connection EB at Earhart Blvd/Exit 13B
- Crescent City Connection WB at Superdome/S. Claiborne Ave/Exit 13A
- US-90-BR Hov Ln Both NB/SB between Terry Pky/Westbank Expy Hov Ln and End Of US-90-BR Hov Ln
The following schools, government offices and institutions are closed today due to widespread flooding and possible tornadoes in our area:
- New Orleans City Hall is closed Wednesday
- NORD is closed for the day
- Tulane: Classes are cancelled for the day. All campuses have been closed until the storm has passed
- UNO: University of New Orleans classes will resumed today as scheduled
- SUNO: "Classes at Southern University of New Orleans have been suspended at this time."
- CrescentCare is closed Wednesday
- Baptist Community Health Service is closed until 1 p.m.
- New Orleans Recreation Development Committee (NORD) is closed Wednesday.