The following schools, government offices and institutions are closed today due to widespread flooding and possible tornadoes in our area:

New Orleans City Hall is closed Wednesday

is closed for the day Tulane: Classes are cancelled for the day. All campuses have been closed until the storm has passed

Here is a list of the street closures in New Orleans:

N Carrollton Ave/I-10

City Park Ave/I-10

Canal Blvd/Pontalba St

Marconi Dr/I-610

St Bernard Ave/Florida Ave

Paris Ave/I-610

Gentilly Blvd/I-610

Broad St/Flordia Ave

Franklin Ave/I-10

Gentilly Blvd/Chef Menteur Hwy

Press Dr/Leon C Simon Dr

Downman Rd/Lake Shore Dr

General De Gaulle Dr/Woodland Dr

General De Gaulle Dr/Westbank Expy

Jefferson Parish officials released a list of flooded streets and said they were working to close River Road from Kline Street in Westigo to Robertson in Marrero.

Here is the list of flooded streets in Jefferson Parish:

600-Blk 1st Ave - Marrero

Barataria Blvd/Randolph Street

Orange Blossom Ln/Pygmalion Drive

500- Block Westwood

S Jamie Blvd/Dialita Dr.

W. Magnolia and Jefferson Hwy

Wilson St. and Hickory

2614 Jefferson Hwy to Labarre Road

Lafayette Avenue and Westbank Expressway

900 Huey P. Long Avenue to the Miss. River

Several freeway on and off-ramps have been shut down because of flooding on the streets they exit onto.