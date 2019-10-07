NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service says there is a "Flash Flood Emergency" for New Orleans as thunderstorms dropped more than six inches of rain and prompted flood and tornado warnings.

A flash flood warning for southwestern Orleans Parish is in effect until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasters say more than six inches of rain has fallen in some areas. Flash flooding is already occurring on several streets and underpasses, causing road closures.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.

