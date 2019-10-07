NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Orleans Parish until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 10:32 a.m., emergency management reported ongoing flash flooding across the New Orleans metro area. Forecasters say more than 6 inches of rain has fallen in some areas. An additional 1 inch or less are possible in the warned area. Flash Flooding and road closures are also ongoing.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.

Areas impacted by flooding include New Orleans, Gretna, Arabi and the Lakefront Airport.

RELATED: Track rain on animated radar

Live Team Coverage:

Live Updates:

Can't see the live updates? Click here

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.