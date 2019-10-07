NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flash flood warnings for Orleans and Jefferson parishes Wednesday morning.

The flash flood warning for southwestern Orleans Parish will be in effect until 10:45 a.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area and up to three inches of rain has already fallen in some areas.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

A flash flood warning is in effect for northwestern Jefferson Parish until 11:45 a.m.

Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Marrero, Harvey, Avondale, Timberlane, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Woodmere, Elmwood, Terrytown, Bridge City, River Ridge, Estelle, Waggaman, Ama and New Orleans Armstrong Airport.

The National Weather Service has also issued a severe thunderstorm for Plaquemines Parish until 9:30 a.m.

Heavy rain from thunderstorms may cause street flooding in our area this morning.

In New Orleans, NOFD and NOPD have been dispatched to place barricades at the following intersections:

N Carrollton Ave/I-10

City Park Ave/I-10

Canal Blvd/Pontalba St

Marconi Dr/I-610

St Bernard Ave/Florida Ave

Paris Ave/I-610

Gentilly Blvd/I-610

Broad St/Flordia Ave

Franklin Ave/I-10

Gentilly Blvd/Chef Menteur Hwy

Press Dr/Leon C Simon Dr

Downman Rd/Lake Shore Dr

General De Gaulle Dr/Woodland Dr

General De Gaulle Dr/Westbank Expy

