NEW ORLEANS — Approximately 8 inches of rain deluged the metro New Orleans area, flooding streets and cars and making roads in the French Quarter, Mid-City, Uptown and in several other areas, impassable.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called a State of Emergency in the wake of the street flooding and ahead of a Gulf of Mexico system.

The unexpectedly fierce rain storm caught the rush hour crowd by surprise, trapping drivers bringing children to summer camp or commuting to work.

Tow trucks streamed down the streets as cars stalled with blinking lights became roadway adornments.

It is being called a '100-year storm,' but many here are wondering just how often 100 year storms occur, since it seems to be yearly.

The weather also invoked fear from residents as what is expected to eventually be Hurricane Barry hasn't even formed, much less moved ashore.

The most recent tracks have the storm coming ashore slightly to the west of New Orleans, meaning more rain - and heavy rain - is in the forecast.

