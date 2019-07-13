This is a continuation of WWL-TV's live blog with the latest update on Hurricane Barry in the Gulf of Mexico, the first major named storm of the 2019 hurricane season.

For updates from the City of New Orleans on the storm, text Barry to 888-777

Saturday, July 13:

- 11:09 a.m. - Entergy officials have brought power back online for 5,000 people, dropping the number of customers without power throughout the state to 58,000.

Crews are unable to access certain areas due to flooding, and cannot use baskets to reach hanging wires if winds are above 30 mph. Hurricane Barry has brought winds of nearly 70 mph to areas throughout the state.

- 11:06 a.m. -

For everything before 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 12, click here.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday advisory that Barry had reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds were measured some 45 miles to the east of the storm's center, which was located 40 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana. It was moving northwest at 6 mph.

Weather forecasters said a hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. Such a warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area.

Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play for tropical weather updates through hurricane season.