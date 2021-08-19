Livingston Parish corporal dies of COVID; 'There won't be another like McKinney'

"His courageous battle has impacted every member of the LPSO & those in the community who have been following his wife's status updates," he said.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is in mourning after announcing the passing of a popular deputy from COVID-19.

Sheriff Jason Ard announced the death of Correctional Deputy Robert McKinney who died Thursday after what Ard said was a two-week battle with COVID.

"His courageous battle has impacted every member of the LPSO & those in the community who have been following his wife's status updates," he said.

McKinney joined the sheriff's office in May 16, 2011 and he was assigned to the Livingston Parish Detention Center. He rose to the rank of corporal.

McKinney was described as a model employee who loved his job and his family.

"Robert was always glad to be at work and loved the people he worked with," said Ard. "He loved serving and protecting the people of Livingston Parish. He was proud to wear the badge."



McKinney leaves behind a wife and daughter.

"Please continue to pray not only for our family, but the other families that are hurting," said his wife Leslie. "Pray for the doctors and nurses as they try to fight the battle. Robert always told me he was gonna be waiting on a woman. Well now he's waiting on 2."



Sheriff Ard said that arrangements were still being made.