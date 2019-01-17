NEW ORLEANS —

Inside The Cavern Recording Studio in Mid-City, the band The Iceman Special is hard at work.

“It’s rock music, rock, funk.” said Will Murry, 29, who plays guitar and sings in the band.

“And psych rock. Really it’s a little bit of everything,” Will’s brother Charlie , 28, who plays bass, added as they spoke to WWLTV’s Paul Dudley Wednesday.

Known around town for their funky jam-band style, the group, made up of the Murry brothers, guitarist Steve Staples and drummer Hunter Romero, has been growing in popularity since 2015. Though, for these Louisiana natives, nothing quite compares to the news they will be playing Jazz Fest for the first time ever as a band.

“It’s like the fruits of your labor so to speak,” said Staples, who at 67 is the oldest member of the band. “It’s very gratifying.”

“I can’t even say that I’ve dreamed about playing this since I was little because I never thought I would be playing it,” added Charlie Murry.

The band is quick to point out they weren't always seeing success. Not long ago -- they were playing in dive bars to a rather small audience for very little pay.

“To nobody sometimes,” said Will Murry, “for a 12 pack of beer and $20.”

But now the group will be sharing the famous festival with countless talented acts. Many, like them, have ties to Louisiana.

“There are quite a few local people,” said Will Murry. “Like Dave is one of them.”

By “Dave” Will means Dave Jordan & the NIA. The memory of Jordan’s first Jazz Fest still ingrained in his mind. “Oh man. I was so jacked up,” Jordan said.

Jordan has played a few Jazz Fests over the years so we asked if he had any words of wisdom for first timers --The Iceman Special.

“Just enjoy the audience. Enjoy the vibe of the day and just get up there and rip it like (you) always do,” Jordan said.

That’s some advice this foursome can certainly get behind. Though they know they couldn’t have done it all on their own.

“It’s been a group effort of our fans, supporters and us,” Staples said.

The Iceman Special and Dave Jordan and NIA will be playing on the Lagniappe stage. Exact days and times will be released as the festivals draws closer.