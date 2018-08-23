NEW ORLEANS - Local leaders in the Catholic Church are sounding off after allegations that priests in Pennsylvania abused young people and were later relocated to cover up the incidents.

A scathing grand jury report in Pennsylvania claims more than 300 “predator priests” in six Roman Catholic dioceses across the state were protected by church leaders more interested in safeguarding the church and abusers than tending to their victims.

The report rocked the church, prompting Pope Francis to apologize and admit that the church did not protect the victims.

"We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them," Pope Francis wrote.

Pope Francis is expected to meet with victims of sexual abuse during an upcoming weekend trip to Ireland.

The Pennsylvania report accused church leaders in the state of discouraging victims from reporting the crimes, which span more than 60 years.

Here at home, Archbishop of New Orleans Gregory Aymond also spoke out about the report, offering his own apologies to victims and church members.

"On behalf of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, I sincerely and humbly apologize for any wrongdoing by the church or its leadership," Aymond wrote on August 17.

In an interview with WWL-TV, Aymond said that there is no justification for what happened to the young children, and he feels it will be a while before church members can fully trust their leaders again.

Aymond said he hopes members can find it in their heart to forgive the Catholic Church. He spoke at St. Louis Cathedral Sunday directly addressing the abuses and pleading for forgiveness.

“Because the church is human, each of us is a saint and a sinner. Throughout the centuries, the church has experienced other grave crises, but God is faithful, and he will lead us to healing,” Aymond wrote in a letter to the church on Aug. 15. “We must learn from our mistakes, our sins and our lack of integrity and move forward with hope.”

